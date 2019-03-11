Mariners' Dom Thompson-Williams: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Thompson-Williams, who hit .188 over 16 spring at-bats, was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Thompson-Williams was getting his first taste of major-league camp as a non-roster invitee this spring, and while he scuffled over the small sample against big-league arms, it represented the next step in his development. The 23-year-old outfielder, who is Rotowire's 10th-ranked prospect in the Mariners organization, is likely to open the season at Double-A Arkansas after slashing .290/.356/.517 with 37 extra-base hits (16 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs), 65 RBI and 17 steals across 371 plate appearances at High-A Tampa in the Yankees' system in 2018.
