Mariners' Dom Thompson-Williams: Shipped to Mariners

Thompson-Williams was traded to the Mariners along with Justus Sheffield and Erik Swanson in exchange for James Paxton, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Thompson-Williams has some very intriguing tools, and broke out in 2018, although he turns 24 in April and has not yet reached Double-A, so skepticism is warranted. It is undeniable that he has plus raw power -- he led all Yankees minor leaguers with 22 home runs in 100 games last year. However, he struck out 25.3 percent of the time as a 23-year-old at High-A, so it is fair to wonder if he will be able to hit for a decent average in the upper levels of the minors. He is also an above-average runner, so if he hits, he could be significant fantasy contributor in a couple years.