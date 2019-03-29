Santana went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old doubled off Chris Sale and then took Tyler Thornburg yard later in the game, giving him four extra-base hits through 15 regular-season at-bats. Santana kicked the season off with a grand slam March 20 in Japan and also chipped in a stolen base during that series. After batting fifth in those first two games, Santana jumped to the two hole Thursday.