Mariners' Domingo Santana: Another long ball
Santana went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
The 26-year-old doubled off Chris Sale and then took Tyler Thornburg yard later in the game, giving him four extra-base hits through 15 regular-season at-bats. Santana kicked the season off with a grand slam March 20 in Japan and also chipped in a stolen base during that series. After batting fifth in those first two games, Santana jumped to the two hole Thursday.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hits grand slam•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Continues strong spring•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Homers vs. former team•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hits towering homer•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Avoids arbitration with Mariners•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Traded to Seattle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...