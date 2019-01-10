Mariners' Domingo Santana: Avoids arbitration with Mariners
Santana signed a one-year, $1.95 million contract with the Mariners on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Santana has come to terms with his new team just one day before the arbitration deadline. The 26-year-old, who was acquired from Milwaukee earlier in the offseason, hit .265/.328/.412 with five homers and 20 RBI in 85 games for the Brewers in 2018, a noticeable step back from his breakout 2017 campaign (.278/.371/.505 with 30 homers and 15 stolen bases). Santana will have a clearer path to playing time with the Mariners in 2019.
