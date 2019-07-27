Mariners' Domingo Santana: Back in lineup
Santana (elbow) will start at DH and hit second Saturday against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After being absent the prior three games while nursing an elbow strain, Santana feels comfortable enough to DH. This is a positive sign as a possible IL stint was looming for the outfielder if his elbow did not heal properly. It is unknown when he will eventually make the transition to his everyday spot in right field, but based on his quick return it shouldn't be too long.
