Santana, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday, is 4-for-10 with four RBI, three walks and two runs overall in the last three games.

The mini-surge follows an 0-for-12 start to May for Santana, a stretch during which a third of those outs came on strikeouts. The 26-year-old opened the season like the proverbial house afire before coming back down to earth, but he's been a reliable run-producing machine despite the occasional fluctuations in his batting average. Santana's 34 RBI easily pace the Mariners, co-lead the American League, and are tied for third in all of baseball as well.