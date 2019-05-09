Mariners' Domingo Santana: Beginning to heat up
Santana, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday, is 4-for-10 with four RBI, three walks and two runs overall in the last three games.
The mini-surge follows an 0-for-12 start to May for Santana, a stretch during which a third of those outs came on strikeouts. The 26-year-old opened the season like the proverbial house afire before coming back down to earth, but he's been a reliable run-producing machine despite the occasional fluctuations in his batting average. Santana's 34 RBI easily pace the Mariners, co-lead the American League, and are tied for third in all of baseball as well.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...