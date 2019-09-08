Mariners' Domingo Santana: Begins taking swings
Santana (elbow) started swinging a bat this weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Santana has been playing catch from 60 feet with now issues and he's now advanced to taking swings for the first time since landing on the injured list Aug. 20. The 27-year-old has no set timeline for his return, but manager Scott Servais said it appears as though he could return before the end of the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Making progress with elbow•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Not throwing yet•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Heads to IL with elbow inflammation•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hitless in return to the lineup•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Still out Saturday•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Sitting again Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...