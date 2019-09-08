Santana (elbow) started swinging a bat this weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Santana has been playing catch from 60 feet with now issues and he's now advanced to taking swings for the first time since landing on the injured list Aug. 20. The 27-year-old has no set timeline for his return, but manager Scott Servais said it appears as though he could return before the end of the season.

