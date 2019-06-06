Santana went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and another run scored in Wednesday's 14-1 win over the Astros.

Santana doubled Seattle's lead with a two-run home run off reliever Reymin Guduan in the sixth inning for his 11th long ball of the season. The 26-year-old outfielder has pieced together a decent campaign so far, batting .266/.333/.465 with 44 RBI, 30 runs scored and five stolen bases.