Mariners' Domingo Santana: Blasts 21st homer
Santana went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs overall in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
Santana squared up on an Ariel Jurado offering for his 21st homer of the season in the first inning to open the scoring on the night for either club. There's been some rumblings the 26-year-old could be moved at some point Wednesday before the trade deadline, with Greg Johns of MLB.com reporting the fact Santana has only two more years before hitting free agency making him a possible candidate. Santana has enhanced his appeal for a contender that might be looking for another power right-handed bat by posting a .272/.342/.480 line with 41 extra-base hits (19 doubles, one triple, 21 home runs) and 67 RBI across 451 plate appearances this season.
