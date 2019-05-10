Santana went 1-for-4 on Thursday, drilling a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees.

Santana's ninth-inning shot to center accounted for Seattle's only run of the game. He has rebounded nicely from a rough 2-for-21 stretch by going 5-for-14 with two homers and five RBI in his last four games. He is in the midst of a bounceback season in his first year with the Mariners, ranking third in the majors with 35 runs batted in to go along with a .276 batting average and eight home runs.

