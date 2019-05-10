Mariners' Domingo Santana: Blasts eighth home run
Santana went 1-for-4 on Thursday, drilling a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees.
Santana's ninth-inning shot to center accounted for Seattle's only run of the game. He has rebounded nicely from a rough 2-for-21 stretch by going 5-for-14 with two homers and five RBI in his last four games. He is in the midst of a bounceback season in his first year with the Mariners, ranking third in the majors with 35 runs batted in to go along with a .276 batting average and eight home runs.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Beginning to heat up•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Launches seventh homer•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Sits amid struggles•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Launches fifth homer•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Held out of starting nine•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Collects three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...