Mariners' Domingo Santana: Collects three base knocks
Santana went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored Friday against the Red Sox.
Santana was one of the lone bright spots for his team, and unfortunately, his extra-base hits didn't come with runners on base. The 26-year-old continues to stay hot at the dish, and he's registered a base hit in five straight contests (including two homers).
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Blasts eighth home run•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Beginning to heat up•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Launches seventh homer•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Sits amid struggles•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Launches fifth homer•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Held out of starting nine•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...