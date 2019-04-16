Mariners' Domingo Santana: Collects three hits
Santana went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to Cleveland.
Santana has been absolutely raking in his first season as a Mariner. He already has nine multi-hit games in 2019, bringing his batting average to a robust .354 with a league-leading 24 RBI in 79 at-bats.
