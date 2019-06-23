Santana went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three runs and a walk during an 8-4 loss against the Orioles on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is on a six-game hitting streak, and in the last four contests, Santana has four homers. Santana has also struck out nine times during his six-game hitting streak, but owners will take it since he's managed to raise his average while hitting for power. The 26-year-old is batting .283 with 17 home runs, 58 RBI, 44 runs and five steals in 307 at-bats this season.