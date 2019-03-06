Mariners' Domingo Santana: Continues strong spring
Santana went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's spring game against the Padres.
Santana took Bryan Mitchell deep during the fifth inning as the Mariners rallied from an early deficit. The 26-year-old is 7-for-15 with three home runs and seven RBI through six games.
