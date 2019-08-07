Mariners' Domingo Santana: DH duties only for time being
Santana will be limited to designated hitter duties until further notice in order to continue resting his strained right elbow, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Santana missed three games late last month with the elbow strain, and with no postseason aspirations, the Mariners will continue to remain cautious with his injury. With outfield reinforcements in the form of Braden Bishop (chest) and Mitch Haniger (groin) both trending toward returns later in August, manager Scott Servais may have the luxury of keeping Santana at DH for the remainder of the season if necessary.
