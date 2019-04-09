Santana went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI and a run scored in Monday's 13-5 win over the Royals.

Santana is loving life with Seattle. He's already up to four homers and 19 RBI alongside a .340/.431/.640 slash line in his first season as a Mariner. The right-handed slugger is a must-own and must-start in all leagues right now.