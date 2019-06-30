Santana went 1-for-5 with an RBI groundout and a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Santana helped the Mariners claw back from an early 5-2 deficit by driving in their third and fourth runs of the contest. It was just another case of the power-hitting outfielder serving as a run-producing machine this season, with the pair he plated Saturday bringing his team-leading RBI total to 62. Santana has compiled 20 of those in a highly productive June that's also seen him hit .284 and slug 13 extra-base hits (five doubles, eight homers).