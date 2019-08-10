Mariners' Domingo Santana: Gets breather Saturday
Santana is out of the lineup Saturday against the Rays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Daniel Vogelbach gets start as the designated hitter as Austin Nola will handle first base duties and bat sixth against right-hander Charlie Morton. Santana has started the last 10 games, going 6-for-36 with 19 strikeouts over that span. The 27-year-old is slashing .266/.330/.442 in 352 plate appearances against righties and has been in a slump since being limited to designated hitter duties August 6.
