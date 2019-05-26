Mariners' Domingo Santana: Goes yard twice in loss
Santana went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the A's.
He took Mike Fiers deep in the fourth inning, and then launched another long ball off Oakland closer Blake Treinen in the ninth as part of a comeback attempt that fell just short. Santana is now slashing .278/.341/.498 through 51 games with 10 homers, four steals, 26 runs and 41 RBI.
