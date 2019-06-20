Santana went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Royals.

He took Brad Keller deep in the first inning with a three-run shot then tagged Brian Flynn for a solo shot in the sixth, chipping in an RBI single in between. Santana has three two-homer games already this season, with the last coming June 7, but remarkably he didn't go yard at all in the 10 games in between those performances. For the year, Santana's slashing .279/.338/.483 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI in 74 contests.