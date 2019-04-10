Mariners' Domingo Santana: Heads to bench
Santana will be on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Santana has been on a tear to start the season, but that won't make him immune to routine days off. He sits for the first time this season, with Jay Bruce moving out to left field to take his place.
