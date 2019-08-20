The Mariners placed Santana on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation.

Santana has been battling soreness in the elbow since late July, but he had been able to avoid the IL while serving in a designated-hitter-only role. The elbow was still clearly affecting his timing at the plate, however, as Santana batted just .122 with a 46.6 percent strikeout rate in 15 games since he was first diagnosed with the injury. Though Santana is expected to ramp up his throwing program in preparation for a return to the outfield at some point in September, the Mariners will put him on the shelf for now since he isn't providing any value at the plate. Seattle replaced Santana on the active roster with prospect Jake Fraley, who should assume an everyday role in the outfield while Daniel Vogelbach takes over at DH.