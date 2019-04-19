Mariners' Domingo Santana: Held out of starting nine
Santana isn't in Friday's lineup against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners have elected to pack their starting lineup with left-handed hitters against a right-handed starter (Felix Pena), so Santana will head to the bench. Jay Bruce draws the start in left field and will bat fifth with Santana riding the pine.
