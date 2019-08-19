Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hitless in return to the lineup
Santana went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Benched for the past three games after a major slide at the plate, Santana rejoined the starting nine for the series finale but didn't demonstrate any improvement from his recent poor form. After another hitless performance, Santana is now off to a 2-for-30 start to August and sports a 50 percent strikeout rate. On a positive note, Greg Johns of MLB.com relays that Santana has recently begun a light throwing program after a strained right elbow has limited him to designated-hitter duties for the past three weeks. He'll gradually increase the intensity of his throwing activity and is expected to resume action in the outfield before the season ends.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Still out Saturday•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Sitting again Friday•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Receives rest in series finale•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: DH duties only for time being•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Blasts 21st homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...