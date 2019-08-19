Santana went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Benched for the past three games after a major slide at the plate, Santana rejoined the starting nine for the series finale but didn't demonstrate any improvement from his recent poor form. After another hitless performance, Santana is now off to a 2-for-30 start to August and sports a 50 percent strikeout rate. On a positive note, Greg Johns of MLB.com relays that Santana has recently begun a light throwing program after a strained right elbow has limited him to designated-hitter duties for the past three weeks. He'll gradually increase the intensity of his throwing activity and is expected to resume action in the outfield before the season ends.