Santana went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.

Santana singled and scored the opening run in the first inning before slugging a solo home run to center in the third. He was once again a bright spot in what was otherwise a lackluster effort from the Seattle lineup. Santana is now up to 19 home runs on the season and owns a strong .845 OPS as well.