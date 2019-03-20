Santana went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and two strikeouts Wednesday against the A's.

It would have been a miserable first game of the season for Santana, were it not for that one glorious swing that essentially chased Oakland starter Mike Fiers from the game in the third inning. With one game in the books, Santana leads all big leaguers with four RBI this season. He hit fifth, behind Jay Bruce (third) and Edwin Encarnacion (fourth).