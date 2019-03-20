Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hits grand slam
Santana went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and two strikeouts Wednesday against the A's.
It would have been a miserable first game of the season for Santana, were it not for that one glorious swing that essentially chased Oakland starter Mike Fiers from the game in the third inning. With one game in the books, Santana leads all big leaguers with four RBI this season. He hit fifth, behind Jay Bruce (third) and Edwin Encarnacion (fourth).
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Continues strong spring•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Homers vs. former team•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hits towering homer•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Avoids arbitration with Mariners•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Traded to Seattle•
-
Brewers' Domingo Santana: Will start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best values on CBS, Yahoo and ESPN
Heath Cummings looks at site-specific ADP for the three major Fantasy Baseball sites and breaks...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Strategies for relief pitcher
The way managers are employing relief pitchers is changing, which has severely impact the depth...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher
The modern form of starting pitcher can almost be divided into two tiers, but Scott White says...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...