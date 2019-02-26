Santana went 1-for-1 with a walk and a two-run homer in Monday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

He went after the first pitch he saw from lefty Alex Wood and crushed a towering flyball to center field. If nothing else, it was a fun reminder of Santana's prodigious power. Santana figures to play close to every day for the rebuilding Mariners after totaling just 235 plate appearances with the Brewers in 2018.