Santana went 1-for-1 with a walk and a two-run homer in Monday's Cactus League win over the Reds.

He went after the first pitch he saw from lefty Alex Wood and crushed a towering flyball to center field. If nothing else, it was a fun reminder of Santana's prodigious power. Santana figures to play close to every day for the rebuilding Mariners after totaling just 235 plate appearances with the Brewers in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories