Mariners' Domingo Santana: Homers in win over Tigers
Santana went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.
Santana accounted for a third of his club's hits on the afternoon, including a solo home run to left which tied the game in the eighth inning. He returned from an elbow injury on Saturday, going 0-for-4 at the dish, so this was a positive indicator of his return to full strength. Santana could be on the move with the trade deadline coming up on Wednesday, making this showing that much more important with interested teams onlooking.
