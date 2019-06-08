Santana went 2-for-5 with two home runs in Seattle's 6-2 win at Angel Stadium on Friday.

Santana launched a solo shot off Andrew Heaney in the fifth inning to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. He then added an insurance run with another long ball against reliever Luis Garcia in the seventh. The multi-hit game marked the third straight for Santana as he extends his hitting streak to four. The power-hitting outfielder now has 13 home runs, 47 RBI, 33 runs scored and five stolen bases while batting .270/.337/.484.