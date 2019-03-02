Mariners' Domingo Santana: Homers vs. former team
Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Friday against the Brewers.
Santana took former teammate Corbin Burnes deep in his first at-bat Friday, marking his second homer through four games this spring. The outfielder also has five RBI and a 1:1 K:BB in 10 trips to the plate.
