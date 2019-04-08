Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hot hitting continues
Santana went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the White Sox on Sunday.
Although teammates Edwin Encarnacion and Daniel Vogelbach stole the show by driving in 10 of the Mariners' 12 runs on the day, Santana provided excellent complementary contributions. The offseason acquisition continues to shine, as he's now hit safely in 10 of the 11 games he's appeared in thus far. Factoring in his fourth multi-hit effort of the season Sunday, Santana leads the team in RBI (15) and walks (eight) while also placing in the top five in doubles (two), home runs (four), total bases (28) and batting average (.311).
