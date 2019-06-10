Santana, who went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a win over the Angels on Sunday, is 10-for-27 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over his last six games.

Santana has added three walks and has scored six runs as well during that stretch, a multi-game tear reminiscent of his blistering start to the season. The outfielder is now slashing a solid .273/.340/.485, with his average qualifying as a career high.