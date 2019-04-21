Mariners' Domingo Santana: Launches fifth homer
Santana went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Angels on Saturday.
The slugging outfielder gave the Mariners some important breathing room with a 410-foot shot to right center in the seventh that extended Seattle's lead to 6-4 at the time. Santana has cooled off some since his torrid start to the season, with Saturday's homer marking his first time leaving the yard since April 5. However, he's still making plenty of noise with the bat, as evidenced by his .309/.374/.515 line across 108 plate appearances.
