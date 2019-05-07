Santana went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Monday.

Santana's seventh round tripper of the campaign brought home Edwin Encarnacion and opened the scoring on the evening for the Mariners. The outfielder had been mired in a five-game downturn prior to Monday, a stretch during which he'd gone 2-for-21 with a double.