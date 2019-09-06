Santana (elbow) has been playing catch at 60 feet without any issues, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I'm curious to see where he's at when we get home," manager Scott Servais said. "I don't think he's swung a bat yet. I know he wants to get out there, too, before the season is over. If he feels fine with the bat, I wouldn't have a problem running him out there at DH. Probably not every day, but certainly against left-handed pitching..."

The slugger has been out of action since Aug. 19 with elbow inflammation, so his return to throwing is certainly an encouraging sign. The plan is for Santana to continue increasing the distance on his catch sessions for the time being, and Servais' comments also indicate he wouldn't hesitate to get Santana at-bats without putting his elbow through the additional rigors of playing the outfield if the 27-year-old is swinging the bat well.