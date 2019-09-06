Mariners' Domingo Santana: Making progress with elbow
Santana (elbow) has been playing catch at 60 feet without any issues, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I'm curious to see where he's at when we get home," manager Scott Servais said. "I don't think he's swung a bat yet. I know he wants to get out there, too, before the season is over. If he feels fine with the bat, I wouldn't have a problem running him out there at DH. Probably not every day, but certainly against left-handed pitching..."
The slugger has been out of action since Aug. 19 with elbow inflammation, so his return to throwing is certainly an encouraging sign. The plan is for Santana to continue increasing the distance on his catch sessions for the time being, and Servais' comments also indicate he wouldn't hesitate to get Santana at-bats without putting his elbow through the additional rigors of playing the outfield if the 27-year-old is swinging the bat well.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Not throwing yet•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Heads to IL with elbow inflammation•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hitless in return to the lineup•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Still out Saturday•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Sitting again Friday•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Receives rest in series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...