Mariners' Domingo Santana: Multi-hit effort in win
Santana went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Twins on Sunday.
Santana has cooled off since starting the season by hitting .358 through his first 16 games, although he still paces the team in RBI (38). The 26-year-old does have a solid eight extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, two home runs) in May, but consistent contact continues to be a challenge, as it has been throughout his career. After going down on strikes for the fifth time in the last four games Sunday, Santana's strikeout rate stands at 27.1 percent, an elevated figure that still represents a notable improvement over the 32.8 percent figure he generated last season in Milwaukee.
