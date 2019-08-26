Mariners' Domingo Santana: Not throwing yet
Santana (elbow) has yet to begun throwing during his recovery from elbow inflammation, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Santana landed on the 10-day injured list last Monday after struggling with his elbow for weeks prior. The Mariners are being cautious with the slugger, who's been a bright spot during their losing campaign. Santana is slated to be shut down for 10-to-14 days before he even begins testing the arm, and manager Scott Servais emphasized Santana won't be activated until he feels "completely healthy swinging."
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Heads to IL with elbow inflammation•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hitless in return to the lineup•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Still out Saturday•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Sitting again Friday•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Receives rest in series finale•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Gets breather Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....