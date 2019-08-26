Santana (elbow) has yet to begun throwing during his recovery from elbow inflammation, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Santana landed on the 10-day injured list last Monday after struggling with his elbow for weeks prior. The Mariners are being cautious with the slugger, who's been a bright spot during their losing campaign. Santana is slated to be shut down for 10-to-14 days before he even begins testing the arm, and manager Scott Servais emphasized Santana won't be activated until he feels "completely healthy swinging."