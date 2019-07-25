Mariners' Domingo Santana: Nursing elbow strain
After undergoing an MRI, it was revealed that Santana is dealing with a right elbow strain, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Santana is slated to miss his second straight contest, but the Mariners are optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the shelf. He's expected to get a few more days to rest before taking some swings, and he could serve as the designated hitter over the weekend if all goes according to plan.
