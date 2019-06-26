Santana went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks and a run in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Santana continued his productive month with Tuesday's showing and extended his hitting streak to eight games in the process. The 26-year-old outfielder's everyday opportunity this season has led to a significant resurgence in his numbers across the board after he only logged 85 games in 2018 with the Brewers. Santana already boasts the second-highest figures of his career in multiple categories, including home runs (17), RBI (60) and OPS (.855). He's also already established a new high-water mark in steals (five) for good measure, and he currently boasts a new personal best in batting average (.283).