Santana went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

One day after slugging his 18th home run of the season, Santana was back at it again with the bat Sunday. The power-hitting outfielder closed out a strong June with his ninth multi-hit effort of the month, and he's now reached safely in 12 of his last 13 games overall.

