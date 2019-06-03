Santana went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

It didn't include any extra-base hits, but Santana's production Sunday served to snap both an 0-for-11, three-game skid and a six-game stretch with at least one strikeout. Santana has cooled off considerably after his average peaked at .358 back on April 12, and his 29.5 percent strikeout rate constitutes the biggest hole in his offensive game. However, he's still slashing a solid .266/.335/.463 and retains a firm hold of the everyday left field job for the time being.