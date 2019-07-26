Santana (elbow) isn't in Friday's starting lineup against the Tigers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

As expected, Santana will miss Friday's matchup due to a right elbow strain. He could get a chance to slot in as the designated hitter at some point over the weekend if his elbow feels healthy enough. However, a trip to the injured list still isn't out of the question at this point.

