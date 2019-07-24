Mariners' Domingo Santana: Out with elbow soreness
Santana was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rangers with right elbow soreness, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Santana grounded out to third base during the first inning but was removed for the start of the third frame due to the elbow issue. The specifics of the injury remain unclear and the 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
