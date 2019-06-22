Mariners' Domingo Santana: Productive night in win
Santana went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and two walks in a win over the Orioles on Friday.
Santana didn't join the home-run barrage the Mariners unleashed on the Orioles, but he did make an important contribution with his timely two-bagger in the third inning. The 26-year-old now has seven RBI over his last three games and is hitting .309 overall during a month of June that's increasingly reminiscent of his early-season offensive tear.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Slugs solo home run•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Goes yard twice in win•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Three more hits in loss•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: June surge continues•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Homers twice in win•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Belts 11th home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.