Santana went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and two walks in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

Santana didn't join the home-run barrage the Mariners unleashed on the Orioles, but he did make an important contribution with his timely two-bagger in the third inning. The 26-year-old now has seven RBI over his last three games and is hitting .309 overall during a month of June that's increasingly reminiscent of his early-season offensive tear.