Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Santana hasn't logged a start in the outfield since July 23 while managing a strained right elbow, but he's remained a mainstay in the lineup as Seattle's designated hitter. It's still worth wondering if the injury may be impacting his swing, as he's recorded just six hits in 45 at-bats (.133 average) while striking out 46.3 percent of the time since he first missed time with the injury. He'll just be getting a breather with the Tigers and Mariners concluding their series with a day game, but Santana could be subject to more frequent days off in the weeks to come if he fails to demonstrate much progress at the dish.

More News
Our Latest Stories