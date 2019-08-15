Mariners' Domingo Santana: Receives rest in series finale
Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Santana hasn't logged a start in the outfield since July 23 while managing a strained right elbow, but he's remained a mainstay in the lineup as Seattle's designated hitter. It's still worth wondering if the injury may be impacting his swing, as he's recorded just six hits in 45 at-bats (.133 average) while striking out 46.3 percent of the time since he first missed time with the injury. He'll just be getting a breather with the Tigers and Mariners concluding their series with a day game, but Santana could be subject to more frequent days off in the weeks to come if he fails to demonstrate much progress at the dish.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: DH duties only for time being•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Blasts 21st homer•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Homers in win over Tigers•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Back in lineup•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Out again Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...