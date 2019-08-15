Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Santana hasn't logged a start in the outfield since July 23 while managing a strained right elbow, but he's remained a mainstay in the lineup as Seattle's designated hitter. It's still worth wondering if the injury may be impacting his swing, as he's recorded just six hits in 45 at-bats (.133 average) while striking out 46.3 percent of the time since he first missed time with the injury. He'll just be getting a breather with the Tigers and Mariners concluding their series with a day game, but Santana could be subject to more frequent days off in the weeks to come if he fails to demonstrate much progress at the dish.