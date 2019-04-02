Santana went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Monday.

Santana opened the scoring on the night for Mariners with a timely first-inning single that brought home the speedy Mallex Smith. The hot-hitting outfielder continued to be a thorn in the side of Angels pitching for the rest of the night and now sports an impressive .444 OBP over a modest sample of 36 plate appearances to open the campaign.