Mariners' Domingo Santana: Remains blistering hot at plate
Santana went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Angels on Monday.
Santana opened the scoring on the night for Mariners with a timely first-inning single that brought home the speedy Mallex Smith. The hot-hitting outfielder continued to be a thorn in the side of Angels pitching for the rest of the night and now sports an impressive .444 OBP over a modest sample of 36 plate appearances to open the campaign.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Season-opening tear continues•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Another long ball•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hits grand slam•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Continues strong spring•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Homers vs. former team•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Hits towering homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start