Mariners' Domingo Santana: Resting Wednesday
Santana is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
After striking out five times in nine at-bats during the first two games of the series, Santana will sit out the matinee contest before likely rejoining the lineup Friday in Oakland. Jay Bruce will fill in for Santana in the outfield.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Not in starting nine•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Collects three base knocks•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Blasts eighth home run•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Beginning to heat up•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Launches seventh homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners & losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...