Mariners' Domingo Santana: Returns from injury
Santana (elbow) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Santana will wind up missing just shy of a month with an elbow strain. He's expected to be used primarily as a pinch hitter initially, since he hasn't been able to get into any rehab games, but he should eventually reclaim a spot in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Ups throwing distance yet again•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Takes batting practice pregame•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Could be activated this weekend•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Begins taking swings•
-
Mariners' Domingo Santana: Making progress with elbow•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...