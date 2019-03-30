Santana went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Santana's play was a bright spot for the Mariners on Friday. The blistering-hot slugger has a trio of round trippers on the young season, and thanks to a pair of four-RBI tallies, Santana has already driven in 10 runs over the first four games. While his current pace is naturally unsustainable, the 26-year-old is handsomely rewarding fantasy owners across all formats early. Additionally, his 30-homer campaign with the Brewers in 2017 implies Santana may be able to remain highly productive throughout the season.