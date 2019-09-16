Mariners' Domingo Santana: Set to return Tuesday
Santana (elbow) will be activated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Pirates, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Santana is poised to jump back into game action after a near-month-long absence, as he originally was placed on the injured list Aug. 19. The expectation is that Santana will be used in a pinch-hit capacity during the three-game set against Pittsburgh, and that he'll subsequently be available for occasional starts at designated hitter or even in the outfield beginning with a weekend series in Baltimore. "He hasn't had any at-bats or anything for quite a while, but we'll try to slowly work him in there," manager Scott Servais said. "It's tough [without a Minor League rehab]. I had it happen to me my rookie year. I broke my hand and sat six weeks, and came back in mid-September and took another 0-for-11. It's just what happens this time of year."
